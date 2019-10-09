A road in Hull has been closing its street for a couple of hours a week to let children play outside.

The 'Play Streets' project, by Play England, is allowing more children to play outside on their roads.

The project encourages residents to close off their roads weekly or monthly so that more people can play out safely.

During this time no vehicles are allowed to enter the road, which means that people get the whole space to play out!

The organisations says there are now more than 1000 streets in the UK which take part. It says it's not just fun but great for your health and happiness too.

We went along to a street in Hull to see this in action.