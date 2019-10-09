Getty Images

Dancing on Ice have reportedly paired contestant Ian Watkins, "H" from Steps, with a male ice dancing partner, making them the first same sex couple on the show.

He will perform with professional ice dancer Matt Evers, who was paired with Gemma Collins last series.

New judge John Barrowman has backed the move, tweeting, "We are making history!"

There has been talk about Strictly Come Dancing introducing same sex couples, and an official statement said they were 'completely open' to the possibility.

ITV have said it "won't be commenting on speculation around the Dancing on Ice pairings until closer to the new series in 2020".

They have, however, confirmed the line up for the show, with magician Ben Hanlin, Diversity's Perri Kiely and Paralympian Libby Clegg among the celebrities taking part.