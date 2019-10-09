Simone Biles makes history at World Gymnastics Championships

Getty Images

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles has done it again - she just keeps on breaking record and rewriting history!

The American has become the most successful female gymnast in world championship history by winning her 21st world medal on Tuesday.

She helped the USA win their fifth straight team title - making it Simone's 15th gold overall.

She has also won three silver medals and three bronze medals at previous world championships.

But there are so many things that have made Queen Simone the superstar she is. Here are just a few of them.

She's pure power

Simone is only four feet eight inches tall, making her one of the tiniest gymnasts to compete, but that doesn't stop her from reaching heights other athletes can only dream of!

Her secret is her power - she has a very fast run up, meaning she can carry momentum into tumbles with enough energy to leap more than twice her height.

She has her own amazing skills

She has created four original elements which are now all named after her!

All four moves are extremely difficult - so much so that Simone believes that the people in charge of world gymnastics have undervalued her new skills in the official rule book, giving them a lower difficulty score.

But they feel that if the skills are given a higher difficulty rating, some gymnasts might attempt them in order to boost their scores, but not be skilful enough to perform them safely.

She has an amazing attitude

Simone often plays down her superstardom, and even though she has had so much individual success, her focus is always to help the team.

"I feel like if I were to label myself as a superstar it would bring more expectations on me," she told BBC Sport, adding: "I'm still a human being before I'm 'Simone Biles the superstar'!"

"I never think of records - I just go out there and do what I came to do!"

She has other talents!

Simone can do more than just gymnastics... She can also dance!

In 2017, she competed on Dancing with the Stars - the American version of Strictly Come Dancing!

She made it all the way to the semi-final and finished in fourth place.

She is a superstar in EVERYONE'S eyes!

Simone has inspired many youth gymnasts to keep on working hard, but she is also inspiring people in other sports, TV and even politics!

There are plenty of famous faces who have posted messages of support, including activist and actress Jameela Jamil, superstar basketball player LeBron James and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi!