A study by Anglia Ruskin University has shown that microplastics in soil can be harmful to worms.

The research showed that tiny pieces of plastic cause the worms to lose weight.

Scientists believe that the microplastics mainly affect a type of worm called the rosy-tipped earthworm.

Earthworms are an important part of farming as they help boost the nutrients found in the soil - so this latest form of plastic pollution could be bad news for farmers.