There's going to be more cricket for girls in primary schools

Getty Images These cricketers were lucky enough to get a close look at the Women's Ashes trophy - one of the most prestigious prizes in the sport!

Calling all girls who have been inspired to pick up a cricket bat!

The people who are in charge of cricket in England and Wales have said they are trying to boost the number of young women and girls playing the sport over the next five years.

Millions of pounds will be spent improving cricket for young people, some of which will go towards increasing the number of girls playing cricket in primary schools.

Getty Images The Women's Super League is the top Twenty20 cricket competition in England and Wales, where the best players in the UK battle it out to with that shiny trophy held by Nat Sciver!

England Women's Captain, Heather Knight, who was part of the team who won the World Cup in 2017, has said. "As England players we're fortunate enough to meet lots of young girls who love the game and it means so much to us to see how much they love cricket.

"Much of this plan is about normalising the game for women and girls and I'm excited to see how this increased opportunity takes the game forward".

They also plan to boost the popularity and profile of professional female players through the new Hundred tournament.