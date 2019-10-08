The Masked Singer: What is it and when does it come to the UK?

Getty Images Can you guess who was behind the rabbit in an episode of the US show?

Just when you thought things couldn't get weirder, imagine seeing celebrities belting out songs dressed as a peacock or as a monster.

That's exactly what happens on The Masked Singer!

It's a celebrity singing competition which is due to hit our screens in 2020 on ITV.

The show has been hugely popular in America but what will people in the UK think?

9.2 million people tuned in to watch the first episode of the US version this year and the finale attracted 11.5 million viewers - making it one of the most-watched shows of the spring. Pretty impressive right?!

How does it work?

So we've had The Voice UK. And we're about to get X Factor: Celebrity. This is kind of blending the two ideas.

12 celebrities will take to the stage to sing but we won't know who they are as they'll be dressed up to mask their identity.

On the US version of the show one of the celebs dressed up like a Monsters Inc character!

The bizarre format for the programme came from South Korea and was called The King of Mask Singer in 2015.

We know they love K-Pop over there so who knows if there'll be a connection in the UK series?

Who are the judges?

Getty Images The four judges: Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora

Popstar Rita Ora will be on the panel. She's had plenty of experiences as a judge - having done the job on both The X Factor and The Voice UK.

She said "I'm so excited to be part of this incredible panel, bring it on! I'm a huge fan of The Masked Singer, it's such a fresh and original show. I can't wait for it to come to the UK and to get started - it's going to be so much fun."

TV presenters Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will also be part of the line up as well as Hollywood actor Ken Jeong who is also a judge on the US version of the show!

Comedian Joel Dommett, who's best known for I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, is expected to host it.

Which celebrities are taking part

So far no one has been confirmed yet.

Previous series in the US and Korea have seen Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight (ask your parents) and even Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds so we're expecting big names.

We also don't know exactly when the show will be on our telly screens but we'll keep you updated here at Newsround.

Which celebs would you like to see take part? And what costumes and disguises do you think they should wear?! Let us know in the comments below.