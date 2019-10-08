play
Watch Newsround

New moons found around Saturn

Last updated at 07:56
comments
View Comments
Saturn.NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's become the planet with the most moons in the solar system.

Researchers in America found 20 new moons orbiting the planet, which means it has 82, while Jupiter only has 79!

They were found using the Subaru telescope on Maunakea in Hawaii.

If that wasn't cool enough, people are being given the chance to name them as part of a competition on social media.

They have to be named after giants from Norse, Gallic or Inuit mythology though.

Saturn-moonsCARNEGIE INSTITUTION FOR SCIENCE

17 of the new moons orbit Saturn "backwards" - this is known as a retrograde direction. The other three moons orbit in a prograde direction - the same direction as Saturn rotates.

Each of the moons is about three miles in diameter, that's the distance of a 5km run!

Dr Sheppard, from the University of California, was one of the people behind the discovery and said more moons were probably waiting to be found around Saturn.

But he also added "astronomers would need larger telescopes" to discover smaller satellites.

What would you name the moons? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

A detailed view of Saturn's rings made with images from Cassini

Cassini's final picture sent to Earth

Cassini image of Saturn hurricane

Saturn hurricane 12 times the size of UK

Six images showing trails made by snowballs that hit Saturn's outermost ring

Giant space 'snowballs' hit Saturn's outermost ring

The first pictures of Saturn's rings have been sent back by Nasa's Cassini spacecraft
play
1:01

First pictures of Saturn's rings sent by Cassini spacecraft

Saturn

Amazing photo of Saturn unveiled

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boy-holding-games-console.

More help for young people addicted to gaming

comments
sean-and-matty-longstaff.

Matty and Sean Longstaff and other sporting siblings

comments
Ada Lovelace

Who was Ada Lovelace?

comments
Newsround Home