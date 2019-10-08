Air pollution: Kids help with research

Getty Images

How do you get to school in the morning? Maybe you walk, cycle or go by car?

Do you ever think about the quality of the air you breathe as you travel?

Maybe not, but kids in Yorkshire have!

They've been taking part in an experiment looking into air pollution on their journeys to school.

45 families were involved in the project with the University of Sheffield.

Each family was given a device which monitored the quality of the air they breathed on the journey.

The research found that during the weekly school run, some kids are breathing in a similar amount to almost a full packet of cigarettes.

What is air pollution? Air pollution is when harmful gases or particles get into the air we breathe. There are lots of things which can make air 'dirty', for example fumes from traffic and vehicles, power stations and people smoking. It can cause both short and long-term effects on someone's health, especially for people with heart or lung conditions such as asthma. Air pollution can shorten lives and damages quality of life for many people.

Three families in the city also did an experiment with the BBC.

Each one travelled to school in a different way; one by bike, one by car and one walking.

One of the children who took part was Megan. She said: "I think walking to school allows you to breathe in more pollution because you're quite close to the cars and you're walking at a normal pace, whereas if you're in the car, you might have your windows shut so you're not exposed to it."

While another, Isla, added: "In the car you are making it, but you're protected by the actual car and cycling you're quicker, so you're not by the road for as long as you are when you're walking."

But actually, the experiment found that the families who travelled to school by bike and by foot breathed in less polluted air, than those who travelled by car.

Every method of transport was found to be over the World Health Organisation recommended safe limit though.

What's being done about air pollution near schools?

Schools can be really busy places with lots of vehicles at pick-up and drop-off, so in some areas cars have been banned from passing the school gates during these times.

Some children are doing their bit to try and make a difference too.

Pupils at a primary school in Greater Manchester are even patrolling the street and handing out fake parking tickets to anyone who stops on yellow lines or with their engine on!

The government recently announced several measures to tackle air pollution, including £30 million to help councils lower their emissions and £200 million for upgrading bus services across the UK.

In some countries, such as Thailand, when the air pollution is very severe, schools are closed and in California, America, there are laws which mean schools have to be built a certain distance away from roads.

