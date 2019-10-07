What is The Amelia Gething Complex?

BBC / Rachel Joseph

Any TikTok or YouTube fans amongst you will be excited to hear that huge social media star Amelia Gething has a brand new comedy show on BBC.

Called The Amelia Gething Complex, the comedy sketch-show is made up of ten weird and wonderful episodes which see Amelia and her flatmates explore an "alternate reality where wizards, wormholes, dinosaurs, time travel and much more exist."

Gething started her career on the internet, posting mini sketches and videos on Youtube, Instagram and TikTok.

She's now making the leap into TV and taking her unique comedy characters to the next level!

Talking to the British Comedy Guide about the series, Gething explained that, "it's like a sketch show but it has a loose storyline to link all the sketches up. And it's very, very, weird."

Gething goes on to describe how the show experiments with how TV shows are made.

"I think it's also really cool that the four main cast play all of the characters because it just makes the whole show a lot more fun! And we definitely don't stick to the rules for how TV shows should be made, hence why the show is so completely wacky and crazy!"

Talking about making the jump from being a Youtuber in her bedroom to a star of her own TV show, Gething said, "Working in TV is a lot slower, but it was honestly so great and easy compared to making sketches on my own terms, because having a whole team of people means I don't have to worry about everything, which is what I'm used to with my own content."

You can watch the full series on BBC iplayer here.