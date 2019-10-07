An enormous energy flare ripped through our galaxy 3.5 million years ago, a team of scientists has discovered.

It might sound really far back in the past, but dinosaurs were wiped out around 65 million years ago, so compared to that it's quite recent!

Scientists say this latest discovery could make them rethink how our galaxy - known as the Milky Way - has changed over time, and it's got them excited.

"These results dramatically change our understanding of the Milky Way," says Magda Guglielmo from the University of Sydney in Australia.

The energy flare - or Seyfert flare as it's known - started near the that's in the centre of our galaxy.

It created two enormous "ionisation cones" that sliced through the Milky Way - which you can see from the animation.

Video from James Josephides / ASTRO 3D