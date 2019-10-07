Simone Biles officially has two more moves named after her

Getty Images

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has officially had two more moves named after her.

There are now a total of four original moves called the "Biles" - and all four are amongst the most difficult elements ever seen in gymnastics.

She already had two incredible moves named after her - one on the floor and one on the vault - but the American performed two more original skills during her floor and beam routines at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday.

She became the first woman to complete the triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre during her floor routine which will be called the "Biles II" in the gymnastics code of points.

She also qualified for all six women's finals including the team final and the all-around final, plus all four separate apparatus finals - the floor, vault, beam and uneven bars.

She has performed these original moves before but in order to have a move officially named after a gymnast, the competitor must successfully do the element in the World Championships or at the Olympics.

But Simone has hit back at the International Gymnastics Federation - which is the organisation that runs the World Gymnastics Championships - after she claimed they have undervalued her new skills in order to discourage less experienced gymnasts to attempt them.

They feel that if the skills are given a higher difficulty rating, some gymnasts might attempt them in order to boost their scores, but not be skilful enough to perform them safely.

"They keep asking us to do more difficulty and to give more artistry, give more harder skills," she said. "So we do, and then they don't credit it, and I don't think that's fair."

The International Gymnastics Federation say their decision is "reasonable", taking into account "the risk and the safety of the gymnasts".