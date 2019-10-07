World Athletics Championships: Britain finishes five medals

Getty Images With two silvers and a gold, Dina Asher-Smith is the first Brit to win three medals at a major global athletics championships

Great Britain has come away with five medals from this year's World Athletics Championships which were held in Qatar in the Middle East.

It was a great event for Britain's female athletes, with two gold medals from Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

WATCH: The moment Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold

They also got two silvers - one from Dina again in the 200m race and another from the women's 4x100m relay team - which Dina was part of too!

It was thought the women's 4x400m relay team would also get a bronze medal after Jamaica was disqualified. But that decision was cancelled so Britain then missed out.

WATCH: Dina Asher-Smith wins gold in the women's 200m final

Great Britain's other silver medal came in the men's 4x100m relay but there was disappointment in the men's 4x400m relay when Britain didn't finish the final race.

PA Media The passing of the baton between Brit's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif didn't go to plan

A mistake happened during the passing of the relay baton between runners Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif and that meant Britain were out of the race.

Although in total Britain won two gold medals and three silver medals, this was their worst total since the three medals they won in the 2005 championships.

They finished sixth overall.