Langar Week: What is it and why is it important for the Sikh faith?

This week is all about highlighting the Sikh practice of langar.

Langar is a community kitchen and, as part of it, free vegetarian food is served in the kitchens of a Gurdwara (a Sikh temple) every day.

So although it's Langar Week, it doesn't just happen now. The aim of the next few days is to celebrate the practice and help more people understand what it is.

In the Sikh religion, anyone can enjoy langar, no matter what their faith, gender, age or status is.

It is offered by every single Gurdwara in the world.

The langar was introduced by Guru Nanak - the founder of Sikhism and the first Guru.

Why is Langar Week important?

Langar is an important part of worship for Sikhs.

It's run by volunteers so it's seen as a privilege to help run it - whether it's cooking, cleaning or serving the food.

What is a vegetarian? A vegetarian is someone who doesn't eat meat, poultry, game or fish. They also avoid other animal products which are found in some foods, such as gelatine. They might be vegetarian for religious, moral or health reasons.

Many Sikhs want to do this because they want to serve God and feel that by helping others they are doing this.

Only vegetarian food is served so people of all faiths can eat there.