Strictly Come Dancing: Who's the latest to leave the ballroom?

Strictly's Movie Week spectacular hit the small screen this weekend but who was bottom of the leader board?

TV and radio presenter Anneka Rice became the second person to leave the Strictly ballroom after her Charleston to 5.6.7.8's Woo Hoo failed to impress the voting public and the judges.

Anneka and her dance partner, who is the reigning champion, Kevin Clifton, only managed to score 11 points.

Unfortunately, for Anneka and Kevin, that meant they had to perform again in the dreaded dance off, where they were up against Ex-England goalkeeper David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova.

David and Nadiya performed an American Smooth to Kiss from a Rose from the movie Batman Forever which was described as "emotional" by judge Motsi Mabuse.

Craig Revel Horwood said David showed "commitment and improvement" so chose to save him.

Bruno Tonioli agreed, saying he wanted to save "the couple that was more convincing and that delivered more under pressure", which was enough to send Anneka and Kevin home.

"To be honest, I'd have saved David & Nadiya" joked Anneka.

"I've just loved this whole thing; I've not one negative about the whole experience... It's been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance," she added.