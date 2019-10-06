Strictly Come Dancing: Three funny moments from week three

Week three brought a few funny moments!

Strictly took a trip to the movies this week!

Dancers performed routines based on songs from Moana, Kung Fu Panda and Pokemon.

And there must have been something in the air - because a few funny things happened during the show!

Check out the three funniest moments from the episode.

Katya stumbles

Katya had a stumble during her routine!

Strictly professional Katya Jones had a bit of a fall during her routine with partner Mike Bushell.

As the pair were Cha Cha Cha-ing their way through It's Raining Men, Katya fell!

But partner Mike was on hand to help her up and they carried on.

Katya fell AGAIN when she went to chat to presenter Claudia, but on Twitter confirmed it was on purpose, she said: "FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia's area!"

Katya Jones Katya said she had "no idea what happened" on the dance floor

Anton's teeth

Craig Revel Horwood though Anton was wearing fake teeth!

Anton Du Beke and his partner Emma Barton danced to a song from the film Austin Powers, and scored 27.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said he'd been "distracted" by Anton's wig and fake teeth.

But the teeth were all his own!

Presenter Tess and the other judges were shocked by Craig's cheeky comment, and he looked a little bit embarrassed himself.

Dev's make-up malfunction

Dev dressed up as Abu from Aladdin

Radio 1 DJ Dev dressed up as Abu from Aladdin for his dance with partner Dianne Buswell.

They danced the Couples' Choice Street Commercial to 'Friend Like Me' by Will Smith.

To help Dev look more like his character he was covered in blue make-up - but it ended up going all over Dianne!

Dianne ended up looking a bit blue, too!

When the couple had finished and spoke to Claudia, Dianne looked a bit like the colour of Abu, too!