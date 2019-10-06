play
Britain's Got Talent: The Champions - who won?!

Last updated at 08:41
twist-and-pulse.ITV
Twist and Pulse were crowned the ultimate champions

Twist and Pulse are the winners of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions!

Over six weeks past champions from around the world have battled it out for first place.

But the dance duo took the crown and said the result is "mind blowing!"

aLL-FINALISTS.Twitter/@BGT/ITV
The acts from around the world put on great performances!

There was tough competition between the final ten acts, but the judges were blown away by Twist and Pulse's routine.

Judge David Walliams gave them an '11' out of 10 and Simon Cowell praised them for having all "6000 people [at Wembley arena] on their feet."

Simon said the pair were "the underdogs of the competition" - who knows what they'll do next!

Do you think the right act won? Let us know in the comments!

Your Comments

  • Comment number 1. Posted by MildredHubblesTabbyCat

    10:21
    They were good but i wanted Darcy Oake or Bars and Melody or Alexa to win
    First comment :)

