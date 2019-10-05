Dianne Buswell WILL be dancing in tonight's Strictly!

Getty Images

Strictly professional Dianne Buswell will be dancing in tonight's - despite a minor mishap.

The star had to go to hospital because of what she called an "accident" - but she's ok now!

She'll be taking part in movie week with her partner, radio 1 DJ, Dev.

Dianne Buswell Dianne said she "can not wait" to dance tonight's movie week

On Twitter the dancer thanked everyone for their concern and said: "We had an accident key word being accident, it was not Devs fault at all."

She added: "Great news is I'm fine and we both can't wait to dance tonight".

Dev and Dianne danced the jive last week

Last week the pair danced the Jive to 'Dance With Me Tonight' by Olly Murs and scored 27.

This week they're dancing the Couple's Choice category, to Friend Like Me by Will Smith, they're hoping for a good score!