Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

October is Black History Month which is a time to celebrate black history and culture in all kinds of ways.

It started as a way to acknowledge the contributions that people from Afro-Caribbean backgrounds have made to the country, lots of which aren't taught in schools or widely known about.

As a part of the celebrations many people have been finding out about influential black people in the UK.

Many of these people were the first black people to do incredible things.

De'Graft has been taking a look at some of the influential black people who were the first to do some important things that you should know about.