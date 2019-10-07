play
Watch Newsround

Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

October is Black History Month which is a time to celebrate black history and culture in all kinds of ways.

It started as a way to acknowledge the contributions that people from Afro-Caribbean backgrounds have made to the country, lots of which aren't taught in schools or widely known about.

As a part of the celebrations many people have been finding out about influential black people in the UK.

Many of these people were the first black people to do incredible things.

De'Graft has been taking a look at some of the influential black people who were the first to do some important things that you should know about.

Watch more videos

Video

Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

Video

Strictly: Catch up with Karim ahead of Movie Week

Video

Slugs: The rebels lurking in your garden

Video

Why is Black History Month important?

Video

'Teachers don't notice you have it... they think you're naughty'

Video

The nine-year-old who took Paris Fashion Week by storm

Video

Strange News

Video

Climate change: Meet Isaac and Jessy from Malawi

Video

'Greta has inspired me to look at the world differently'

Video

Climate change protests: 'It's important for us to miss school'

Video

Strictly round-up: What happened in the first live show?

Video

'We have voices too and we can speak up'

Video

Watch: How do they build the Strictly ballroom?

Video

You smashed it with YOUR Strictly moves!

Video

Why do cows have spots?

Top Stories

Earthworms in soil

Why plastic is causing big problems for worms

comments
boy-with-head-in-arms

'Game-changer' plan needed for child poverty in Scotland

comments
aLL-FINALISTS.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions - who won?!

comments
Newsround Home