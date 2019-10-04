play
Watch Newsround

No Filter selfie museum opens in Vienna

Last updated at 16:38
comments
View Comments
Two people in the Instagram museumPhilipp Lipiarski

An museum is opening in Vienna promising everything needed to take the perfect selfie.

Nofilter_museum has ball pits, floral walls, glitter confetti and loads of other materials designed for creative selfies.

There's a room filled with fake food like cupcakes and macaroons to help visitors take the ultimate shot.

Quirky museums are nothing new but the people in charge of this one hope it will encourage more young people to visit museums.

People stand in various coloured boxesPhilipp Lipiarski
The selfie museum will be open for about six months in Vienna and might move to other cities

"The number of young people going to a museum has fallen, so we are trying to combat that with social media," said Petra Scharinger, co-creator of nofilter_museum.

"They prefer to live online instead of interacting with the real world."

"I think it's the future of museums," she says. "The main point is that it's not only about selfies, but also about having a good time, being able to interact while experiencing art.

A woman holds a cup in front of a pink backgroundPhilipp Lipiarski

What do you think?

Would you go to a selfie museum? Or do you think museums and galleries should be only for art and important objects?

Let us know in comments below.

More like this

Fried Spider
play
1:11

Disgusting Food Museum opens in Sweden: food that makes you puke

Poo-model-at-the-Unko-Museum.

Japan's poo museum: Unusual museum exhibits from around the world

Shoes with ice-cream and cream piled on the toe.
image

Pictures: Weird and wonderful shoes!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Scottish-wild-cat

A quarter of Britain's mammals face extinction

comments
Katarina holding flag

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold and sets new British record!

comments
1
Fatberg

Yuck! Giant fatberg might be horrible but it isn't harmful

comments
1
Newsround Home