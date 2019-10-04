No Filter selfie museum opens in Vienna

Philipp Lipiarski

An museum is opening in Vienna promising everything needed to take the perfect selfie.

Nofilter_museum has ball pits, floral walls, glitter confetti and loads of other materials designed for creative selfies.

There's a room filled with fake food like cupcakes and macaroons to help visitors take the ultimate shot.

Quirky museums are nothing new but the people in charge of this one hope it will encourage more young people to visit museums.

The selfie museum will be open for about six months in Vienna and might move to other cities

"The number of young people going to a museum has fallen, so we are trying to combat that with social media," said Petra Scharinger, co-creator of nofilter_museum.

"They prefer to live online instead of interacting with the real world."

"I think it's the future of museums," she says. "The main point is that it's not only about selfies, but also about having a good time, being able to interact while experiencing art.

What do you think?

Would you go to a selfie museum? Or do you think museums and galleries should be only for art and important objects?

Let us know in comments below.