Microplastics: Why plastic is causing big problems for worms

Getty Images Why does plastic cause worms to lose weight?

A new scientific study has shown that microplastics in soil can be harmful to worms.

The study by Anglia Ruskin University showed that tiny pieces of plastic cause the worms to lose weight.

Scientists believe that the microplastics mainly affect a type of worm called the rosy-tipped earthworm.

Earthworms are an important part of farming as they help boost the nutrients found in the soil - so this is latest form of plastic pollution particularly bad news for farmers.

Scientists found that worms put in soil with a plastic used for bags and bottles called high density polyurethane (HDPE) lost about 3% of their body weight over a month.

Worms placed in similar soil without HDPE put on 5% in body weight over the same period.

What are microplastics? Microplastics are small pieces of plastic that are less than 5mm in length. Microplastics happen when bigger bits of plastic - such as bottles, bags and containers break down in soil or in the sea and pollute the environment. Glitter is also a miscroplastic. Some plastics are so tiny they can't even be seen with the naked eye. They are called nanoplastics.

Right now scientists aren't sure what it is about microplastic in the soil that causes worms them to lose weight,

What is being done about plastic pollution?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround finds out why plastic is a problem (Pictures from Greenpeace, Caroline Power and Blue Planet II/BBC iPlayer)

Plastic pollution means that plastic can been found in our oceans, in the air and on land. However there are people who are trying to fight against it.

Across the country, some restaurants and cafes have swapped plastic straws for paper straws. In some countries, single use plastics have been banned completely.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Children inspired by Attenborough deliver plastic protest letters to Downing Street

In 2018, the UK banned the use of microbeads (tiny bits of plastic) in creams and face scrubs.