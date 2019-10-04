Microplastics: Why plastic is causing big problems for worms

A new scientific study has shown that microplastics in soil can be harmful to worms.
The study by Anglia Ruskin University showed that tiny pieces of plastic cause the worms to lose weight.
Scientists believe that the microplastics mainly affect a type of worm called the rosy-tipped earthworm.
Earthworms are an important part of farming as they help boost the nutrients found in the soil - so this is latest form of plastic pollution particularly bad news for farmers.
Scientists found that worms put in soil with a plastic used for bags and bottles called high density polyurethane (HDPE) lost about 3% of their body weight over a month.
Worms placed in similar soil without HDPE put on 5% in body weight over the same period.
Right now scientists aren't sure what it is about microplastic in the soil that causes worms them to lose weight,
Plastic pollution means that plastic can been found in our oceans, in the air and on land. However there are people who are trying to fight against it.
Across the country, some restaurants and cafes have swapped plastic straws for paper straws. In some countries, single use plastics have been banned completely.
In 2018, the UK banned the use of microbeads (tiny bits of plastic) in creams and face scrubs.
