A man has been able to move all four of his paralysed limbs with a special exoskeleton suit controlled by his mind.

30-year-old Thibault said taking his first steps in the suit felt like being the "first man on the Moon".

Using signals from his brain, the four-limbed robotic system was able to help Thibault walk across the room.

Take a look at how the incredible mind-reading suit works.