Britain's Got Talent: The Champions - Who's in the final?

Who is going to be the winner of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions?

There's not long to wait to find out, because the final's happening on Saturday.

Acts from around the world who've been on previous series of Got Talent, have been battling it out to make it to the grand finale.

Ten of them have made it through!

Each week, one of the judges or presenters (Ant and Dec), pressed their Golden Buzzer to send someone straight through to the final. Another act was then voted through by superfans in the arena audience.

So, who might walk away with the Champions Trophy? Don't forget to let us know your favourite in the comments below.

Kseniya Simonova

Kseniya was the first Golden Buzzer act of the series with Amanda Holden putting the sand artist straight through to the final in week one.

She was the winner of series one of Ukraine's Got Talent so she knows what it takes to win a talent show!

On her website she claims to be the "most viewed sand artist on the internet" - now that is quite a claim to fame!

Bello and Annaliese Nock

@BGT/ITV/Twitter Bello and Annaliese Nock are quite a pair!

Bello and Annaliese are a daredevil dad and daughter duo.

They previously competed on America's Got Talent and made it through to the final of The Champions in the UK thanks to the 'superfan vote' in week one.

Annaliese currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most somersaults on a Wheel of Death in one minute. Crikey!

We might need to hide behind a cushion, but we can't wait to see their performance in the final.

Alexa Lauenburger

Ant and Dec were so impressed by 11-year-old Alexa Lauenburger and her EIGHT dogs that they pressed their Golden Buzzer for her.

She managed to show off some pretty impressive tricks with her group of pooches, including a conga line of them all.

Now a conga of dogs isn't something you see everyday, but hopefully we'll get to see it again in the final!

Mersey Girls

WATCH: The Mersey Girls gave Princess Eugenie a dance as a wedding gift

You might recognise the Mersey Girls because they were finalists in Britain's Got Talent in 2017.

The dance group will be hoping to go even further this time round.

And they already have friends in high places - they went to Prince Eugenie's wedding last year!

Paddy and Nicko

Salsa dancers Paddy and Nicko made it through to the final thanks to David Walliams' Golden Buzzer.

Paddy might be 85 years old, but she still has the moves!

Darcy Oake - Superfan vote

Illusionist Darcy Oake made it through in week three when the audience voted him into the final.

Stavros Flatley

Getty Images Stavros Flatley first appeared on BGT back in 2009

This dad and son dance duo are quite something to watch!

They made it into the final of series three ten years ago.

Now, with son Lagi all grown up, they impressed Simon Cowell who pressed his Golden Buzzer for them.

Their performance in the final might be the last time we see them dance together though, as it's been reported that they'll announce their break-up during the show.

Boo!

Preacher Lawson

Getty Images Preacher Lawson is hoping to get lots of laughs

Comedian Preacher Lawson was voted through to the final by the arena audience.

He competed in the twelfth season of America's Got Talent where he was a finalist.

And he's already attempted to become a champ once before, finishing fifth in America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Can he take the top spot here in Britain though?

Twist and Pulse

WATCH: One TV talent show is never enough - check out their Strictly Come Dancing street routine

Street dancers Twist and Pulse certainly know how to dance...and they're pretty funny too!

Their last routine, including a touch of Frozen, earned them Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer and a place in the final of The Champions.

They came second on Britain's Got Talent back in 2010.

Bars and Melody

Getty Images Bars and Melody astounded viewers who remembered them from five years ago with how much they'd grown!

The last act added to the line-up for the final was singing pair Bars and Melody.

Charlie Lenehan and Leondre Devries were just 15 and 13 when they first took part in Britain's Got Talent in 2014 and came third.

Five years on, they've made it into the final of The Champions thanks to the 'superfan vote'.

The final of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions will be on TV at 8:30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching? If so, who's your favourite and who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments below.