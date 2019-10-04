World Athletics Championships: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The moment Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson smashed a British record when she won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

A heptathlon is where athletes take part in seven events: 100m hurdles, high jump, shot-put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m.

Katarina won her first global outdoor title and broke a British record by scoring 6,981 points (she beat Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record of 6,955, which was achieved in the London Olympics in 2012).

Getty Images Katarina Johnon-Thomspon achieved four personal bests

She even beat her own personal bests in four of the events!

She completed her first event, the 100m hurdles in 13.09 seconds, which was 0.21 seconds quicker than her previous best time.

Her high jump was 1.95cm!

Getty Images The last event of the heptathlon was the 800m

She even reached a personal best in one of her weaker events, where she threw a shot-put 71cm further than before, reaching 13.86m.

However, her most exciting personal best was in her final event - the 800m race.

Getty Images Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been aiming for gold since the beginning of her career

The 26-year-old from Liverpool has proven that it is important not to give up after having several set backs in her career and coming second at the European Championships in 2018.

Katarina said "this is the result of so many attempts of trying to perform on this stage" and that "the low moments have helped me come back and look at myself. This has been my dream".