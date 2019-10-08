play
Will Greta Thunberg win the Nobel Peace Prize?

, and are just some of the people who've been given one of the most famous prizes in the world - the Nobel Peace Prize.

It's a pretty nice thing to get because it's saying you've done amazing work to help bring good into the world.

It's not the only Nobel prize - there are others including Literature, Chemistry and Physics. Among the winners are famous scientists like Albert Einstein and .

The prize is named after Sweden's Alfred Nobel who's most famous for inventing dynamite - a bit strange when his most famous prize is for peace!

It's been given out since 1901 and this week we'll find out who's won for 2019. Climate campaigner is thought to have a good chance to get it!

Will Greta Thunberg win the Nobel Peace Prize?

