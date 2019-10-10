World Mental Health Day: 'Wellbeing can decline as children get older'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Newsround did a special programme all about mental health which you can watch here

On Thursday 10 October, lots of people will be marking World Mental Health Day.

It is a global event designed to do three things:

Raise more awareness about mental health conditions Educate people about them Remove feelings of shame, worry or embarrassment about talking about or having them

A special government report has been released to coincide with World Mental Health Day to highlight the importance of looking after our wellbeing - that is, feeling we have a good quality to our lives and that life is going well.

It showed that over four in five children and young people said that they are happy with their lives.

While this is positive, it also means that there are still a lot of young people who do not feel this way.

WATCH: Why is it important to talk about how we feel?

The report also showed that as children grow older and become teenagers, their level of wellbeing can sometimes go down.

"This highlights the need to equip children and young people with the skills to support their wellbeing as they move into the world," it says.

So BBC Teach is hosting a special live lesson today online all about emotional wellbeing.

It will be live-streamed at 2pm on Thursday 10 October on the BBC Teach website.

The lesson will be presented by Young Minds ambassador and Radio 1 presenter Katie Thistleton and clinical psychologist Dr Hazel Harrison.

The advice I'd give to somebody that's silently struggling is, you don't have to live that way. You don't have to struggle in silence. You can be un-silent. You can live well with a mental health condition, as long as you open up to somebody about it, because it's really important you share your experience with people so that you can get the help that you need. Demi Lovato , speaking to The Cut

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.