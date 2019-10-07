Music in schools: Should music lessons at school be compulsory for children of all ages?

Getty Images

Do you still have music lessons at school?

In some schools across the UK, music supplies, like instruments, are decreasing.

Some pupils in Year 9 no longer have compulsory music lessons.

Dennis Coleman is a 16-year-old singer who is going around schools to encourage pupils to pick up an instrument and get involved with music.

The kids he has been speaking to say learning music is just as important to them as Maths and English as it can help with things like mental health.

Do you agree? Should music lessons be compulsory for all students or not?

The Department for Education said: "All pupils should be able to benefit from a world class music education. That is why music is statutory for all pupils aged 5 up to 14 in state maintained schools."

"Since 2010, the percentage of time spent teaching music in secondary schools has remained broadly stable and so has the proportion of pupils taking Music GCSE."

They also say they're investing in a Music Hubs programme which encourages children to play instruments.