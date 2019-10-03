Smacking: Scotland becomes first UK country to make smacking children illegal

Getty Images

Smacking children has been made illegal in Scotland. It's the first country in the UK to make it a criminal offence.

The new law has been brought in by Members of Scottish Parliament (MSPs) during a vote in the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish politicians said they wanted give children the same protection as adults.

Now, physical attacks on both adults and children will be treated as a criminal offence - assault.

What do you think of this new law? Have your say in our vote and let us know what you have to say in the comments below.

What was the rule before?

John Finnie (pictured) was the MSP who won the backing of the Scottish government in his bid to change the law

Before the new law was brought in, parents could use a defence called "reasonable chastisement" or "justifiable assault" when accused of smacking their children.

A judge would decide what that meant depending on each case but generally experts understood it as meaning that parents were allowed to smack their children on the body, but weren't allowed to hit them in the head or use an object to hit them with.

Now, any sort of smacking will be viewed as illegal.

All physical punishment in schools and other education settings is already completely banned.

Did you know children have rights? NSPCC wants children to 'speak out to keep safe'

Getty Images

What have people said?

The head of the children's charity NSPCC supports the new law and says the rest of the UK should follow the same path. The Scottish Police Federation, Barnardo's Scotland, the Church and Society Council of the Church of Scotland also support a ban.

John Finnie MSP who came up with the law said that smacking sends a message to our children that hitting someone is a way of resolving a dispute, or if you don't like their behaviour."

But people opposed to the ban say a previous law already stated that anything more than 'mild punishment' - like smacking on the hand - was illegal and that the new law it is too strict and could do more harm than good. They argue that the changes will just get more parents in trouble and not do anything to help vulnerable children who are the victims of more serious physical abuse.

The campaign group Be Reasonable feels that most parents understand their responsibility to discipline their children - and feel parents could get in trouble for "simply tapping their kids on the back of the hand or pulling them away from the side of the road."

Research examining the views of children on smacking has suggested that it hurts and upsets them, but does not always stop bad behaviour.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

What is the law elsewhere?

Scotland is the 58th country to make smacking children illegal.

Sweden was the first country to do so, bringing in the law in 1979.

In England, Northern Ireland and Wales, parents can face criminal charges if they hit a child so hard that it leaves a mark or causes bruising.