Cricket awards handed out to Ben Stokes and Sophie Ecclestone

Tom Banton, Ben Stokes and Sophie Ecclestone all won awards on Wednesday night

World Cup hero Ben Stokes has been voted men's Player of the Year by the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA).

Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone was named the women's Player of the Summer, becoming the first player to win the award twice in a row.

Ben Stokes was vital in helping England win the World Cup for the first time and also produced an awe-inspiring performance to help the team win the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

"You take a lot of personal pride when you receive this award because it's your peers that vote for you," Ben said.

"What we have done as a team in 2019 is phenomenal. To win the World Cup and draw the Ashes has been a fantastic summer and something I am proud of personally and as a team."

Sophie Ecclestone, who is 20, was England's leading wicket-taker in the Women's Ashes and the one-day series against West Indies.

She says her next big goal is to get ready for the 2021 World Cup and retain England's world title which they earned in 2017.

Somerset's Tom Banton picked up the PCA Young Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old said, "If you'd told me at the beginning of the year that this was going to happen, I wouldn't have believed you".