Dina Asher-Smith: What would you like to ask the British sprint legend?

Reuters

Dina Asher-Smith is a name you need to remember.

She's just become the first British female to win a major global sprint title!

Dina won gold in the women's 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha by running it in just 21.88 seconds.

ALLSPORT/Getty Images Dina Asher-Smith won gold in the women's 200m final at the World Athletics Championships

It was after she'd already bagged silver in the 100m final!

She might even be able to add a third medal - she's due to compete in the 4x100m relay heats on Friday 4 October.

She's also got her sights set on next year's Olympics.

Not only is she an amazing athlete, but she also has a degree in history!

So, we want to know if you've got any questions for her? Maybe you'd like to follow in her very fast footsteps and want some advice? Or maybe you'd like to ask her about how it felt to win gold? How do you juggle studying and training?

Whatever it is, let us know by commenting below or getting in touch. If you are talking about Dina's amazing achievements in class, you can send an newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk