RAF pilot picked for space programme

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has picked its first test pilot for its space programme.

Flight Lieutenant Mathew Stannard will be helping to launch a satellite next year from a specially adapted Boeing 747 - the plane has been designed to carry a rocket.

It will be the first of what the RAF says will eventually be a constellation of UK-built satellites.

The team behind 'Programme Artemis' is made of up UK and US defence personnel as well as firms including Virgin Orbit, which is linked to Sir Richard Branson's commercial space venture.

Mathew says he's "very excited" to be joining a "very cool" space industry and feels privileged to have been selected.

He said: "I've flown Tornado and Typhoon fighter jets in the RAF but being involved in Virgin Orbit's space programme is a truly unique opportunity."

This programme is pushing the boundaries of our understanding of space so it's a real privilege to be part of it and I'm looking forward to bringing the skills and knowledge I gain back to the RAF. Mathew Stannard , Flight Lieutenant

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Rochelle, the RAF Air Capability Chief of Staff, said: "Having one of our test pilots working at the heart of such a cutting-edge programme is a significant step in the RAF's space journey.

"It also reinforces the close relationship we have with industry and with the US, we expect this to further enable UK satellite launch capabilities."

The Ministry of Defence is spending £30 million on the project.