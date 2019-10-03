Dina Asher-Smith wins gold at the world championships

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Dina Asher-Smith wins gold in the women's 200m final

Sprint superstar Dina Asher-Smith stormed to victory in the women's 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

It means she's now the first British woman to win a global gold medal in a sprint event at a major championships!

Not only that, but Dina broke the 200m British record to win the race in 21.88 seconds, breaking the previous record she set in Berlin last year.

It's after she had already won a silver medal in the 100m - and she could still take one more medal home with her as she competes in the 4x100m relay heats on Friday 4 October.

From ice cream to a gold medal! Dina didn't always want to compete in athletics.... When she was at school, her parents had to bribe her with ice cream to get her to compete in a school cross-country race!

Dina told BBC Sport she had been dreaming of winning gold for years.

"I woke up today thinking, 'This is it. This is the moment you did all your work for'. The tiredness disappeared," she said after the race.

"The Olympics is less than a year away, we have already been thinking about it. I don't think there's any time we're not thinking about the Olympics." she added.

Twitter/AdamGemilli

Her British team-mate and fellow sprinter Adam Gemili tweeted how proud he was of his friend, who he called a "little egg!"

Dina is just the seventh British woman to win a world individual title, joining other athletes including Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.