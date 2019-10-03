Brexit: Boris Johnson announces his plans to solve the backstop

Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to European leaders setting out what he'd like a deal to look like between the European Union (EU) and the UK, after Brexit.

The government is expected to set out its latest Brexit proposals in Parliament today.

It's just a few weeks until the UK is due to leave the club of countries, on 31 October.

Boris Johnson has said he'd prefer the UK to leave with a deal but that, if nothing is arranged, the UK will still leave on Halloween without a deal.

One of the big obstacles to getting a deal has been disagreement over the so-called Irish backstop - how the border between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU) would work.

The pink area shows which countries are in the EU

The Prime Minister says his new plan is "fair and reasonable" but that it is his final offer.

If the EU reject it, then he says it will mean the UK will be headed for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

However, many other UK politicians disagree with that as, in September, MPs voted that if Mr Johnson can't agree a deal by mid-October he should ask for an extension - Mr Johnson says that's something he won't do.

Getty Images

What's Mr Johnson's plan ?

The aim of Mr Johnson's Brexit plan, is to set out details of a replacement for the Irish border backstop in the current Brexit agreement.

The issue about the border between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland is a very complicated and controversial one.

Currently as the UK and Ireland are both in the EU, there are no checks on products or people that move between the two countries as they both agree to the same rules and standards. This means people and goods can move freely between them.

However, once the UK leaves, the Prime Minister is suggesting a special deal whereby Northern Ireland stays very close to EU rules when it comes to products moving between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Under the plans, there would be some extra checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland - because Northern Ireland would be applying certain EU rules the rest of the UK wouldn't.

There would also have to be new checks between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic - although the plan suggests that only a small number of physical checks would have to take place at the border - but the majority could be carried out electronically and away from the border.

It also proposes that the Northern Ireland Assembly would have a regular say over these border plans.

What have other politicians said?

Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn, Arlene Foster, Leo Varadkar and Jean-Claude Juncker

The leader of the main opposition party in Parliament, the Labour Party, said the proposals were "worse than Theresa May's deal" which was rejected three times.

Jeremy Corbyn says Boris Johnson knows "full well that what he's put forward is unlikely to be agreed".

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party - the biggest Northern Irish party in Parliament, which supports the government - say the plan is "a sensible way forward and it is a serious way forward... It gives the people of Northern Ireland a role."

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said: "What we are hearing is not encouraging and would not be the basis for agreement" but added that he would study the proposals "in further detail".

The EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has welcomed the prime minister's "determination to... make progress towards a deal" but still has concerns about the proposals.

What happens next?

EU leaders have promised to have a look at the plans before responding.

The UK government is now hoping that the proposals will open another stage of intensive negotiations, with the aim of reaching a final agreement at an EU summit on 17 October.