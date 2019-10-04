play
A beginner's guide to astronomy

If you've ever looked up at the night sky and tired to work out what you can see, then you might fancy becoming an astronomer!

Astronomy is the study of stars, planets, comets, galaxies, space and anything else outside of the Earth and its atmosphere.

Anyone can get into astronomy - just pick a night where there's a clear dark sky and if you look up you're likely to be able to see the moon and the brightest planets of our solar system.

Emma Alexander, an astronomer from the University of Manchester, has been to Godlee observatory to explain how to get going.

