Bernardo Silva: Why is the Manchester City star in trouble over racism investigation?

Getty Images Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva also played together at Monaco

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged by the Football Association over a controversial tweet he sent to his teammate Benjamin Mendy.

The FA have been investigating whether the tweet was racist after Silva compared Mendy to the character on a packet of black sweets available in Spain and Portugal.

Silva has written to the FA to say he regrets the fact his social media post may have unintentionally offended anyone.

Although Mendy has written in support of Silva, saying he did not take offence at the tweet, others have said the tweet itself was racist, whether Mendy was offended or not.

Silva's post was strongly criticised by the football's anti-racism group Kick It Out who said said: "Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as 'banter', and we're shocked that someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post."

Getty Images

A previous video of Silva joking with Mendy has also been passed on to the FA.

It is possible that the Man City star could face a ban from football. He has a week to appeal the decision.