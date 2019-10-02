Tutenkhamun: Pharaoh's treasures coming for final UK visit

PA Media The head of the Colossal, the largest artefact in the exhibition

The largest ever collection of Egyptian boy pharaoh Tutankhamun's treasures is on its way to the UK for the final time.

To celebrating 100 years since the boy king's tomb was discovered, 160 artefacts - including jewellery, weapons, coffins and statues - are on a journey across the world before they go back to their home in Egypt forever.

More than 60 of the items are travelling outside of Egypt for the first time and once the tour is complete, they will return to their permanent residence at the Grand Egyptian Museum near the pyramids of Giza.

The artefacts weigh 15.6 tonnes and have to travel in custom-made crates so they don't move around during transport.

They are so precious that, after being transported, they have to be left for 48 hours to settle before the crates are opened, and there are specific controls for temperature and light inside the exhibition cases to keep them in top condition.

Egypt expert Dr Chris Naunton said the exhibition will show items "relating to Tutankhamun's life and... his death and what happens to the burial, the body and the tomb" and also what people believed would happen to Tutankhamun in the afterlife.

Tutankhamun's coffin won't be there though as it is still in Egypt where it is being specially restored for new Grand Egyptian Museum, which is due to open next year.

Who was Tutenkhamun?

Tutankhamun ruled Ancient Egypt for around 10 years.

He is known as the boy pharaoh - or king - because he was in power when he was just nine years old.

He died around the age of 18, around the year 1324 BC.

He is famous because his tomb was discovered completely intact.

