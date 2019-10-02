National Poetry Day: From Shakespeare to Stormzy!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. From Shakespeare to Stormzy - It's National Poetry Day!

It's National Poetry Day! And schools and people all over the country are celebrating poetry in its many forms!

This year's theme is Truth, and about encouraging people to express themselves and to speak their own truth.

We spoke to some boys from Arsenal's community outreach project, who've been inspired by the Poetry Society to try writing their own poetry.

Poet Anthony Anaxagorou chatted to them about how poetry can be found in more places than you might think!

If you have written a poem or have a poem that you love, let us know in the comments below!

Quiz: Poetry or Pop? Do you know which of these are songs and which are famous poems?

What is poetry?

A poem is a piece of writing where the words are chosen for their beauty and sound, and are carefully arranged, often in short lines which often rhyme but don't have to!

Poems can help people to express thoughts and emotions, in clever and relatable ways.

You might know that Shakespeare was a famous poet, but did you know that rappers like Stormzy are too?

Some of the music you listen to today, like rap, uses rhyme and rhythm to help express the singer's thoughts and feelings about things in their life.

We asked top poet Joseph Coelho to give us some of his his top tips about poetry.

So, are you feeling pretty inspired? Let us know what your favourite poem is below, or have a go at our poetry quiz!