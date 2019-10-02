Untitled Goose Game: Why is everyone talking about it?

House House/Panic

Some people say that the most simple ideas are often the greatest... and that might well be true for game creators at Panic who released Untitled Goose Game into the world.

What's that you say? A incredibly basic game where you get to pretend to be an annoying goose running around in a village? Sign us up!

The stealth puzzle game was released on 20 September for Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch and has got everybody talking, flapping their wings and doing a lot of honking!

What is Untitled Goose Game?

House House/Panic The game has thrilled fans with it's very simple graphics and premise

The first line of the game's description really sets the tone: "It's a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose." Perfect.

It goes on to say, "Make your way around town, from the village green to the high street shops, setting up pranks, stealing hats, and generally ruining everyone's day.

The game is super simple, with very few controls to learn. You move around, lower your head, and grab items with your bill.

Featuring: A horrible goose (that's you) A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them) A dedicated honk button (!!!)"

House House/Panic The basic mischievous nature of the game has captivated players

The game sets out very basic tasks, such as dragging a rake into a lake, swapping people's post and hiding people's keys.

It has become a viral sensation and now there are goose memes, GIFs, and even fan art!