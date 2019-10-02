play
Watch Newsround

Untitled Goose Game: Why is everyone talking about it?

Last updated at 15:33
comments
View Comments
screengrab of Untitled Goose GameHouse House/Panic

Some people say that the most simple ideas are often the greatest... and that might well be true for game creators at Panic who released Untitled Goose Game into the world.

What's that you say? A incredibly basic game where you get to pretend to be an annoying goose running around in a village? Sign us up!

The stealth puzzle game was released on 20 September for Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch and has got everybody talking, flapping their wings and doing a lot of honking!

Have you played the game - why do you think it's so popular? Let us know in the comments below.

What is Untitled Goose Game?

GooseHouse House/Panic
The game has thrilled fans with it's very simple graphics and premise

The first line of the game's description really sets the tone: "It's a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose." Perfect.

It goes on to say, "Make your way around town, from the village green to the high street shops, setting up pranks, stealing hats, and generally ruining everyone's day.

The game is super simple, with very few controls to learn. You move around, lower your head, and grab items with your bill.

untitled goose gameHouse House/Panic
The basic mischievous nature of the game has captivated players

The game sets out very basic tasks, such as dragging a rake into a lake, swapping people's post and hiding people's keys.

It has become a viral sensation and now there are goose memes, GIFs, and even fan art!

More like this

Bowser-Mario-Princess -Toadstool.

Mario Kart Tour: Mobile game has been released

batman.

Fortnite and Batman collaboration: Epic Games launches crossover

fifa-94

Fifa 20: From 1994-2020 how the game has changed over the years

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Dina-Asher-Smith-in-2019.

Who is Dina Asher-Smith? The athletics star going for gold

comments
2
Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva

Why is Man City's Bernardo Silva in trouble?

karim-and-amy.

Grab your popcorn, it's Strictly's Movie Week!

comments
8
Newsround Home