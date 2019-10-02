SuperM: Who are the new K-pop super group?

SuperM / Twitter

K-pop fans are sure to be VERY excited by the news that some of K-pop's biggest legends have teamed up to create what could be the most impressive boy band to date!

SM Entertainment's SuperM is a seven-member-strong boy band made up from K-pop's most successful groups.

But who is in this huge line-up we hear you ask? We've got it covered below!

Who is in SuperM?

This new supergroup is made up of seven members from four hugely popular - and still active - K-pop bands, EXO, WayV, NCT 127 and SHINee.

Baekhyun

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

27-year-old Baekhyun is the vocalist from EXO. He is the oldest member of SuperM.

Speaking to Billboard he said that being in the new mega group is "a new challenge" and that "there's this awesome synergy between" the members of the band.

Kai

Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images

Kai is also from EXO - a group that has scored four No. 1s on Billboard's World Albums chart. Wow - that's pretty impressive!

Do you think SuperM will be able to top that?!

Lucas

@WayV_official / Twitter

Next up is WayV's Lucas, who is a 20-year-old rapper from Hong Kong.

In 2018 he debuted as a model, walking the runway for Korean fashion house Kye during Seoul Fashion Week.

Ten

@WayV_official / Twitter

Lucas isn't the only member from WayV to join the SuperM ranks.

23-year-old Thai artist Ten is WayV's main dancer, lead rapper and lead vocalist - a triple threat which is sure to be a huge asset to SuperM going forwards!

Mark

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Canadian songwriter-rapper Mark from NCT 127 is also joining the line-up.

The group have received several awards, including winning big at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 2019 Seoul Music Awards and 2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards.

Taeyong

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Mark won't be alone though, as he'll have fellow NCT 127 band mate Taeyong alongside him.

Taeyong is 24-years-old is the leader of NCT 127.

Taemin

Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images

And last but not least, the final member of the hotly anticipated SuperM group is 26-year-old Taemin, who has been in the industry the longest, joining SHINee at 14.

SHINee has won the Seoul Music Awards' popularity category twice.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, Taemin said "I don't want to compare SuperM to any of the other groups...but if I had to describe [what] sets us apart, it's the performance element.

It's not just dance, but includes vocals and rapping, where each member can showcase his ability and shine in a different way, that maybe they can't in other groups."

@superm / Twitter The band have posted on social media to let expectant fans know that their mini album is dropping on 4 October

Their first mini album is coming out on 4 October, where fans can expect to hear lead song 'Jopping' and B-sides 'I Can't Stand The Rain', '2 Fast', 'Super Car' and 'No Manners'.

Are you excited to hear the new tracks? Let us know in the comments below.