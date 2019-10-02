play
The Duchess of Sussex: Why is she taking legal action against a newspaper?

Last updated at 08:46
Duchess-of-SussexGetty Images

The Duchess of Sussex is taking legal action against a British newspaper after she claims it unlawfully published a letter she wrote to her dad.

Meghan's legal team has confirmed the action against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, accusing it of a "campaign...to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her".

In a statement, Prince Harry said "as a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting" but that "to stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in."

He added "put simply, it is bullying".

The Duke-and-Duchess-of-SussexGetty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan with their son Archie

A Mail on Sunday spokesman said the paper stood by the story it published and would defend the case "vigorously". It has also denied "that the duchess's letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

Prince Harry said he worries "history would repeat itself", after his mum, Princess Diana, was constantly followed and photographed by the press during her life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are funding the case privately.

The couple are currently on a royal tour of Africa.

