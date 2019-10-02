Heavy rain causes flooding

Getty Images Laxey Harbour on the Isle of Man was badly effected by the flash floods

Some areas of the UK have been hit with flash flooding, with more rainfall expected on Thursday.

Parts of the Isle of Man were evacuated on Tuesday, with people having to leave their homes to go to somewhere safer.

The village of Laxey suffered its second major flood in four years.

A major incident was declared after the river that gave the village its name, burst its banks.

The fire service helped to evacuate people and a coastguard helicopter was also brought in to help.

More towns could be affected as strong winds are expected later this week.

It's because of the aftermath of Hurricane Lorenzo being felt across the country.

When the hurricane was travelling across the the Atlantic Ocean, it was the most powerful ever recorded, but it has lost momentum and has since been downgraded to a storm.

PA Media

Some areas in the Midlands, Wales and southern England were hit by a week's rain in just an hour, after thunderstorms across the UK.

In Leicestershire, cars were left completely underwater. Roads were closed and landslides blocked railway lines in Cumbria.

Flights from Heathrow were also delayed on Tuesday evening because of "poor weather conditions across London and the South East", a spokeswoman for the airport said.

Dozens of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England and parts of Wales.