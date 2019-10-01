The Russian city of Vladivostok turned orange for Tiger Day earlier this week.

The parade. led by children, is held to raise awareness of the plight of the Amur tiger, which is on the brink of extinction due to poaching.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, is one of the world's most endangered species, with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild. Ecologists say that 30 to 40 tigers are being killed in the Russia every year, despite their conservation efforts. The animals are often exported to China, where their bones and body parts are believed by some people to be a kind of medicine.

