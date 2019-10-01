play
Watch Newsround

How children are marching to protect tigers

The Russian city of Vladivostok turned orange for Tiger Day earlier this week.

The parade. led by children, is held to raise awareness of the plight of the Amur tiger, which is on the brink of extinction due to poaching.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, is one of the world's most endangered species, with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild. Ecologists say that 30 to 40 tigers are being killed in the Russia every year, despite their conservation efforts. The animals are often exported to China, where their bones and body parts are believed by some people to be a kind of medicine.

More animal conservation stories:

Elephants and the ivory trade: The crisis in Africa

UK ivory ban: Elephants protected as new rules become law

Defending the Rhino: A Newsround Special

Watch more videos

Video

How children are marching to protect tigers

Video

Why is Black History Month important?

Video

'Teachers don't notice you have it... they think you're naughty'

Video

The nine-year-old who took Paris Fashion Week by storm

Video

Climate change: Meet Isaac and Jessy from Malawi

Video

'Greta has inspired me to look at the world differently'

Video

Climate change protests: 'It's important for us to miss school'

Video

Strictly round-up: What happened in the first live show?

Video

'We have voices too and we can speak up'

Video

Watch: How do they build the Strictly ballroom?

Video

You smashed it with YOUR Strictly moves!

Video

Why do cows have spots?

Top Stories

family-getting-blown-by-wind

Two weeks of rain in less than an hour?

comments
Dwayne-The-Rock-Johnson

The Rock returns to WWE

Alberto-Salazar-who-was-Mo-Farah's-coach-is-banned-from-athletics-for-four-years

Mo Farah's ex-coach is banned for four years

Newsround Home