Frozen 2: What will the songs on the movie soundtrack be like?

Some pretty exciting news has dropped for all you Frozen fans out there!

Disney has released a new trailer for Frozen 2 and details of the soundtrack to accompany the film.

We also got our first listen to one of the movies BIG songs.

Called Into The Unknown, it is sung by Elsa and like Let It Go - the famous song from the first film - it seems to be all about Elsa exploring the limits of her powers.

What else do we know about the soundtrack?

It will be performed by Frozen 2's cast, including Idina Menzel (who plays Elsa) and Kristen Bell (who plays Anna).

The new soundtrack also features covers from country star Kacey Musgraves, pop rock band Panic! At the Disco, and rock band Weezer.

The new trailer features the brand-new song Into The Unknown.

Mega-hit Frozen was released in 2013 and the anticipation for its sequel is mounting, with some fans reacting to the new song on social media, saying "This is awesome" and "I'm so excited!"

The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story. The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Jennifer Lee , co-director, Frozen

The soundtrack, which includes seven new original songs, will be released on 15 November. The film hits cinemas on 22 November.