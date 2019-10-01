Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Movie Week!

Getty Images

Lights, camera, action...it's Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing!

We might have lost the first celebrity, James Cracknell, but this week's theme should put a spring back in everyone's step.

The couples will be hoping for some Hollywood glamour when they take to the dance floor.

From Pokémon to Moana and Aladdin - which celebs will be dancing to which movie soundtracks?

Grab your popcorn, we've got everything you need to know.

CBBC's Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden topped the leader board last week.

CBBC's Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden topped the leader board last week.

For their film-inspired dance, they'll be doing a Samba to Kung Fu Fighting from Kung Fu Panda.

It sounds like Karim's going to put up a bit of a fight to keep that top spot!

Watch out for former footballer Alex Scott's dance to How Far I'll Go from Moana. She'll be doing a Rumba with pro dancer Neil Jones.

Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will be dancing a Charleston to Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns. Fingers crossed his routine involves flying with an umbrella and some spoons full of sugar!

This next song choice is genie-ous. Radio DJ Dev Griffin and his partner Dianne Buswell are doing a Couples' Choice dance to Friend Like Me from Aladdin.

Paralympian Will Bayley is taking on a number from Pokémon - Gotta Catch 'Em All. He'll be hoping that his Paso Doble with Janette Manrara will catch all the judges' points.

BBC/Guy Levy Will might be good at catching balls (he's a champion table tennis player!) but this time he's Gotta Catch 'em All...

YouTuber Saffron Barker will be doing the Paso Doble with AJ Pritchard to Everybody Wants To Rule The World from The Hunger Games.

The Bat signal has been spotted!

Ex-footballer David James and Nadiya Bychkova will be hoping to avoid the bottom two again when they perform an American Smooth (Viennese Waltz) to Kiss from a Rose from Batman Forever.

Sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones will be doing the Cha Cha to It's Raining Men from Magic Mike. Let's hope Mike has a better outfit than last week's yellow cowboy number!

BBC/Guy Levy Will Mike be able to beat this bright dance outfit?!

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley will be doing a Rumba with her pro Johannes Radebe. Their routine will be to Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Soap actor Emma Barton and Anton will be Salsa-ing to Soul Bossa Nova from Austin Powers, while it's a Quickstep routine for Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Giovanni to Cabaret from the film...Cabaret!

Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will be hoping to have some fun when they dance to Cheek to Cheek from Top Hat. They'll be doing an American Smooth (Foxtrot).

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec are taking on a classy Foxtrot to Downton Abbey from the movie of the same name.

TV presenter Anneka Rice likes a challenge and this week she'll be doing a Charleston with pro Kevin Clifton to Woo Hoo from Kill Bill.

Phew - that's a movie marathon!

Are you looking forward to watching Strictly's Movie Week? Which movie soundtrack would you like to dance to? Let us know in the comments below.