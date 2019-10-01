play
Leighton Bennet: The teenager will be centre stage at the BDO World Darts Championship

Last updated at 12:31
Leighton-Bennet-kisses-world-champion-trophyGetty Images

Imagine being a 13-year-old darts superstar and competing against adults!

Well, that's exactly what World Youth Champion Leighton Bennett will be doing at the British Darts Organisation (BDO) World Championship in January 2020.

He will be the player to watch and is 18th in the rankings.

Leighton stormed into the spotlight by becoming the youngest world champion in January, defeating Scotland's Nathan Girvan 3-0 at the Lakeside to win the BDO World Youth Championship.

Even darts legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor says he's a "nightmare to play" against

He told Sky Sports "I've played him a couple of times and he's an absolute nightmare, because he's a young lad and he's good. He's got no fear in him at all. I quite like that in him."

WATCH: Youngest ever darts World Champion Leighton talks to De'Graft about getting into darts

The schoolboy nicknamed 'Boom Boom' has enjoyed success on the senior BDO Tour in 2019 and has also scooped six of the 10 events on the Junior Darts Corporation circuit.

Earlier this year, we went to meet him to find out what he loves about darts. Take a look!

