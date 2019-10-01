Mo Farah's former coach Salazar banned from athletics

Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar has been banned from the sport of athletics for four years after being found guilty of breaking doping rules.
The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar had been cheating by providing performance-enhancing drugs to some of the athletes at his training centre.
Salazar runs the Nike Oregon Project - where British four-time Olympic champion Farah trained from 2011 until 2017.
Sir Mo, who has won four Olympic gold medals has never failed a drugs test and has always strongly denied breaking any rules.
Salazar said he was "shocked" by the ruling and would appeal against the ban.
A doctor, who treated many of Salazar's athletes, has also been banned for four years.
I'm relieved that Usada has, after four years, completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar. I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but, as I've always said, I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line.
Former Olympic heptathlon champion and BBC Sport commentator Denise Lewis has said the news will "cast a shadow over the World Athletics Championships", which are taking place in Doha at the moment.