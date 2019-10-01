Mo Farah's former coach Salazar banned from athletics

Getty Images Sir Mo Farah (right) with his former coach Alberto Salazar (centre)

Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar has been banned from the sport of athletics for four years after being found guilty of breaking doping rules.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar had been cheating by providing performance-enhancing drugs to some of the athletes at his training centre.

Salazar runs the Nike Oregon Project - where British four-time Olympic champion Farah trained from 2011 until 2017.

Sir Mo, who has won four Olympic gold medals has never failed a drugs test and has always strongly denied breaking any rules.

What is doping? Any substance that is thought to enhance an athlete's performance, to be harmful to their health, or to go against the spirit of sport, is banned. Drugs can help athletes to cheat by: Building muscle

Increasing stamina and endurance

Speeding up reaction times

Helping them recover quickly so that they can train for longer Read more about doping and how athletes are drug-tested here.

Salazar said he was "shocked" by the ruling and would appeal against the ban.

A doctor, who treated many of Salazar's athletes, has also been banned for four years.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How are athletes tested for drugs?

I'm relieved that Usada has, after four years, completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar. I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but, as I've always said, I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line. Sir Mo Farah

Former Olympic heptathlon champion and BBC Sport commentator Denise Lewis has said the news will "cast a shadow over the World Athletics Championships", which are taking place in Doha at the moment.