Getty Images

He's become a huge movie star in recent years but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to where it all began.

The former WWE wrestler will be returning to the ring as the sport makes it debut on American TV station, Fox.

The huge wrestling event called Smackdown will take place on Friday in Los Angeles, with Dwayne making his first appearance since 2016.

Getty Images

It has not been revealed who he will be facing yet, or if this will be a one-off appearance.

In August, according to financial experts Forbes, Dwayne was named the highest paid male actor in Hollywood over the previous 12 months.

He made $89.4m (£73.6m) in a year and played Maui from the Disney film Moana, as well as Spencer from the Jumaji remake.