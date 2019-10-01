You may have seen jousting before, but it usually involves horses...

But this jousting competition in Berlin in Germany has swapped the horses for regular bicycles!

Contestants dressed as knights in full body armour, charged at each other with lances whilst riding their bikes.

Points are awarded for un-'horsing' (or 'un-biking') your opponent!

Historically, jousting on horses was used as training for battles, but knights would also challenge each other at tournaments - King Henry VIII was a famous fan.