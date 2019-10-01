Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding: Couple say 'I do' for second time

Instagram/sammy; Instagram/justinbieber On Monday, Justin Bieber shared a photo of a special new wedding watch, while friends posted snaps of the celebrations

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot for a second time this year!

According to news reports, they held a special ceremony on Monday for friends and family at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel resort in South Carolina, US.

Sources suggest that they exchanged wedding vows in a religious ceremony attended by a host of A-list stars, including Ed Sheeran, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

After confirming the engagement in July 2018, the couple got married for the first time in secret in New York in September 2018.

In an Instagram post last month, the Baby singer said: "Now I am navigating the best years of my life "MARRIAGE" !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility."

Many of those who attended the most recent celebration shared snaps of the event on social media.

Have a look below! It certainly looks like it was a great party.

Instagram/renellaice; Instagram/yourboyfai A host of stars, including Kendall Jenner, got glammed up for the occasion

Instagram/davegrutman; Instagram/kendalljenner

Instagram/sammy; Instagram/davegrutman