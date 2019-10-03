World Teacher's Day: What makes a great teacher?

Getty Images It's World Teacher's Day!

It celebrates teachers all over the world and thanks them for their hard work.

Teachers are important because they help you learn, they encourage you and they teach you about the world!

Earlier this year Peter Tabichi was named the world's best teacher, he's a maths and physics teacher from Kenya and teaches in a secondary school in a village in Africa's Rift Valley.

So we want to know what you think makes a good teacher - choose from the list what you think is the most import thing in a teacher and let us know what you think let us know in the comments!

