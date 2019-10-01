Gruffalo gets his own stamps to mark 20th birthday

Axel Scheffler/Royal Mail New stamps have been made for The Gruffalo's 20th birthday

It's The Gruffalo's 20th birthday! And the Royal Mail have released ten special stamps to celebrate.

Julia Donaldon's best-selling book, illustrated by Alex Scheffler, was written in 1999.

Six of the stamps are from the original tale and follow Mouse's journey through the deep dark wood, and four of the stamps are completely new illustrations, all by Axel Scheffler.

Alex Scheffler/Royal Mail Six of the stamps follow Mouse's journey through the deep dark wood

The Gruffalo was the UK's best-selling picture book of 2000 and was voted the Best Bedtime Story in 2009.

It's been adapted into theatre productions in the West End, Broadway and the Sydney Opera House, and it's been adapted into an Oscar nominated film!

Alex Scheffler/Royal Mail The Royal Mail said they're "delighted" that Axel has created these illustrations

Philip Parker from the Royal Mail said: "We are delighted that Axel has taken us back to the deep, dark wood with his new illustrations of the much-loved characters."